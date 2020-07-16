The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its monthly Farmers Market and Bike to Market at Baytown Town Square from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday at 213 W. Texas Ave.
The event is free. Because of the pandemic, the Baytown Farmers Market is only accepting applications this summer for local folks, growers, and backyard farmers. The guidelines include everyone housed inside the park and around the fountain. There are temporary hours of 8 a.m. to noon and booth spaces must be 10-foot by 10-foot with 8-feet in between the next booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.