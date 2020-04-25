Early voting continues for the Barbers Hill ISD and Mont Belvieu elections with 597 in-person voters through Thursday.
The number of mailed requests for absentee ballots is 399, while the number of returned applications for mail-in ballots is 406. Friday numbers had not been updated at 8 p.m.
Voters are deciding on a $277.5 million bond the Barbers Hill ISD board called for in January. In the bond are plans for two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, along with additions to campuses to address enrollment, as well as district-wide safety and security initiatives. To address growth in pre-K and kindergarten students, some of the bond funds will go toward the expansion of the Early Childhood Center
Bond funds will also add to the existing elementary schools, both north and south.
The bond will not result in a tax increase, according to Dr. Greg Poole, Barbers Hill ISD superintendent.
Two board positions are also on the ballot. They are:
• Incumbent George Barrera for Position 3
• Incumbent Clint Pipes and Brandie Ybarra for Position 4
For the City of Mont Belvieu, incumbent Mayor Nick Dixon is running for another term against challenger, Kevin Yeager, a Mont Belvieu resident.
There are also two council positions on the ballot. Mike Pomykal, an incumbent, is running again for Position 1. Mickey Bertrand and Laurie Guidry are vying for Position 2 after incumbent Ricky Shelton has said he is not seeking re-election.
Some had expressed concerns over having the election now instead of November, as Gov. Greg Abbott declared Texas entities could do if it was determined there was too much risk exposing voters to COVID-19. Poole said he understands the concerns, but the district cannot wait because of growth issues. This has led to more requesting mail-in ballots than usual over the COVID-19 pandemic. The district received 292 requests for applications for mail-in ballots, Poole said.
Early voting is happening through Tuesday. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
All in-person voting is at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center, Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu.
Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 also at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center.
