Kidnapping
A woman reported Friday that she was abducted by two men in the 1600 block of Garth Road about 4 p.m. Thursday. She said she was held against her will for several hours at an apartment in Houston but was not injured, then released in the area of Interstate 10 and Uvalde Road. Police are investigation.
Shots fired
The door of a convenience store in the 100 block of West Baker Road was reported damaged by gunfire about 8 p.m. Saturday. A store employee said he saw a dark colored vehicle drive by when he heard the two gunshots. No one was injured.
Animal cruelty
A woman reported early Monday morning that she was bathing her English Bulldog when she noticed one of its hind legs was injured. Police said the wound appeared to be a few days old and looked like a puncture or gunshot wound.
Burglaries
• Money was reported stolen from two cars in the 3300 block of Illinois Street Thursday night.
• Several vehicles were reported burglarized on Copper Creek early Friday morning. Three men were arrested nearby later in the morning on multiple car burglaries in the same neighborhood.
• Wheels were reported stolen off a 2001 Honda parked in the 700 block of East Republic Avenue early Sunday morning.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen from a residence in the 1900 block of Kilgore Road Sunday morning.
• A mobile home was reported burglarized in the 3500 block of McKinney Road about 9 p.m. Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 1600 block of Richardson Lane Sunday night.
Thefts
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 500 block of West Homan Avenue Saturday night.
