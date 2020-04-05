City of Baytown officials say they have prepared for situations such as the current COVID-19 crisis, and plan to continue providing critical services while making modest, but necessary, adjustments.
The Baytown Finance Committee met Friday to go over the financial implications of the COVID-19 disaster and how it is affecting the current year’s budget as well as next year’s budget.
“City council and city staff have worked hard the past few years to strategically position our community to capitalize on our economic growth and reduce the property tax rate, but also prepare for situations like we are in right now,” Nick Woolery, assistant city manager, said. “In our recent annual audit report, it was announced that we finished the fiscal year 2019 with 125 days of operating expenditures in reserves. What that allows us to do in our current situation is make modest adjustments to expenditures, but not reduce critical services that our residents expect us to provide.”
Woolery said in regard to revenue projections, the city certainly expects this crisis to have a significant impact on sales tax numbers for at least the next few months and probably into the next fiscal year.
“We won’t fully understand the real impact until May because sales tax receipts come to the city two months after the sales actually take place,” Woolery said. “Our early projections show a loss of roughly $2 million in sales tax to the general fund in the fiscal year 2020. City staff has worked to reduce expenditures through the rest of this fiscal year totaling $2 million to ensure the loss of sales tax revenue does not negatively impact our budget. As I mentioned before, these reductions will not have an impact on the services our residents receive from the city.”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the total state sales tax revenue for March is $2.69 billion, a 2.9% rise from the previous year. Hegar said the modest growth in the revenue was headed by retail trade sector collections, but oil- and gas-related sector collections declined during that same time period.
Woolery also addressed whether any capital projects will be placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Currently, there are not any planned capital projects that will be put on hold,” he said. “A few of them may be pushed back a few months to make sure we fully understand the financial ramifications of this crisis, but the goal is still to construct everything we planned.”
Councilman Charles Johnson asked if the proposed new animal shelter was still going to happen.
“It is still on for this year,” Woolery said.
Woolery spoke about the fund balance for the Municipal Development District.
“We show a fund balance of $1.3- to $1.4 million, and it may be even stronger than that,” Woolery said. “Street maintenance sales tax is our next largest sales tax-only fund. We had enough in the fund balance going into this year that we can still carry out street projects that were in this fund. This fiscal year, based on projects for 2021, we may have to cut next year. But, we will still get budgeted projects this year.”
Councilwoman Heather Betancourth asked which projects might be pushed back. Woolery said one was the park for Ginger Creek, which is about $200,000. Another project was the Citizen Bank on Texas Avenue renovation, which was about $1.2 million.
Woolery said aquatics was one item not listed on the sheet provided to council members on the committee. It is dependent on whether Pirates Bay Waterpark opens this season.
“If the opening is delayed, it will certainly have an impact on revenue for this fund, Woolery said. “It’s too early to say what this impact will be. We’ll have more accurate projections on this fund once an opening date is decided.”
Woolery said the Ninja Cross, a water ride that acts as an interchangeable obstacle course the city purchased for $257,500, was already being installed before the COVID-19 crisis started.
“We still plan to have that completed before the park opens this year, “ Woolery said.
Woolery said the city’s Hotel Occupancy Fund is in surprisingly good shape.
“The first six months of this fiscal year came in well above budget, which has given us a nice cushion heading into this crisis,” he said. “We do anticipate drastic reductions in HOT revenue during April and May, and fairly significant reductions for the remaining four months. Because the year started strong, we are projecting a revenue loss of roughly $200,000 for the fiscal year 2020. We will make expenditure cuts to ensure we have a balanced budget in HOT this fiscal year.”
Woolery said the long-term ramifications of the crisis on the city’s revenue is still too early to tell.
“But our city council and city staff have done a great job of putting us in a position to weather this storm and not have to cut services our residents rely on,” he said. “Looking towards the fiscal year 2021, city staff is currently working on that budget, and it will be presented to the city council in July. We are taking a very conservative approach towards that budget because of the unknown with the economic situation moving forward.”
