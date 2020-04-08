Birthdays come only once a year so by golly if America is in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, it wasn’t going to keep Ann Boucher’s family and friends from giving her a treat for her special day.
Boucher turned 85 Tuesday and she was still able to have her own special party as over a half-dozen friends paraded by her home and waved their hellos and best wishes to celebrate her day.
To top it off, she has been besieged by over a couple dozen birthday cards to boot.
“My daughter Elizabeth arranged it and I volunteer for Love Network and all the ladies who drove by are from there,” Ann Boucher said. “Elizabeth called the director of Love Network, Beth Thompson, and they arranged the most unusual gift of a birthday parade.
“That’s all I know because they didn’t tell me all the details.”
Ann was placed in a chair in the front yard and was able to be party to the parade of cars that took the time to give the birthday girl their best wishes.
“I was in my mask and people drove by and honked and it was rather incredible,” Boucher said. “They waved at me and each car had a birthday sign on the outside. It was a hoot.”
Elizabeth Boucher got the ball rolling with a Facebook post about the special day and hoped for 85 birthday cards – with more time left to spare – and spoke to Thompson to spread the message to Love Network employees.
“She called Monday and said they were going to have the birthday parade because she wanted to make it special for mom,” Elizabeth said. “On top of getting birthday cards every day, she’s also getting the birthday parade. That’s how it got started.
“It’s amazing. She’s so happy when she gets the mail. She’s looking out the window while under this – I call it – house arrest for a month now – waiting for the mail guy to see how many cards she has. The parade was really a surprise though. That was so sweet that they took a moment during this chaotic time to say we love and miss you. This has been hard because she is constantly on the go and now, she can’t see her friends … she can’t go to church.”
Thompson has appreciated Ann’s contributions as a worker and spirit for the Love Network workplace.
“It was the most awesome parade and time to get to see her,” Thompson said. “I haven’t seen her since this all started. “Everyone just wanted to reach out and do something special for Ann. She is the one who doesn’t want anything about her. She is the most giving and encouraging. She is like our Mama Hen at the office.
“We miss her dearly. It was fun to see her face and to be a part of. We will all remember it forever.”
So will Ann Boucher.
“I smiled a lot when they were going by and when it was over, I had tears in my eyes,” Ann said. “It touched me incredibly that they would give of themselves and time when life is very difficult, to drive by and wish me happy birthday.
“If we had been at work, we would have had cake and that’s that. This is much bigger don’t you think?”
Ann said she will remember this celebration more for being the parade it was during a pandemic rather than the horror show the pandemic was and created for everyone.
“With all of the nightmarish news, statistics and sadness with our lives disrupted, came this happy time,” Ann said. “This most unusual happy time that interrupted and helped you remember friends and that parts of life can still be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.