Jason Armster, a 37-year-old Sheldon man who was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting his wife, is now in the Harris County Jail facing a charge of murder and a separate charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Armster came to the Baytown Police Station Tuesday morning and reported that his wife was deceased at their home in the 13100 block of Ashley Meadow Lane, near C.E. King Parkway.
Comments he made led police to suspect he had murdered his wife, so Baytown police contacted the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, which went to the residence. There, deputies found that 36-year-old Charlene Armster (also named in court records as Charlene Grovnell) had been fatally shot.
The couple’s three young children were in the house.
Court records indicate that Jason Armster was convicted in 2005 of felony assault of a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.