High school students in Baytown and surrounding high schools have learned to make an adjustment on the fly, switching to online learning.
And in those homes where high school and junior school lessons are being grasped at the dinner table, empty bedrooms have been filled with older brothers and sisters home from college. They too are also having to finish their semesters online.
Marquise Doucette and Alejandro Cantu have both spent the past month getting used to being back home after living the semi-independent college lifestyle as freshmen.
Doucette has returned home from Butler Junior College in Kansas, where he transferred in January to join the football team after spending last semester at Blinn Junior College.
Despite just arriving at Butler, Doucette quickly assimilated to his new surroundings before being sent home with everyone else because of the COVID-19 virus.
“It was nice, like a family over there,” he said. “They take care of you and make sure you go to class and get your grades right.”
With a major in business, Doucette now finds himself in the position of having to do it on his own. He noted it is new for most people and it is easy to fall behind. But with aspirations of transferring to a D-1 school, Doucette is motivated to stay on top of his grades.
“I am here for one reason, get in and get out,” he said.
He is currently taking 15 hours and finds college algebra to be his most challenging class right now. And it is even more challenging off campus.
“The most difficult part is I don’t have my teacher here,” he said. “I email my teachers as best I can. They will explain it to me. If I don’t get it I ask my parents or someone who is good at math.”
Cantu is a student at the University of Texas in Austin where he is in computer science aiming for a bachelor’s degree in science. Upon arriving in Austin, Cantu said he found out he had a lot of learning to do in life and it was time for growth. In high school he was able to get by without studying and that was not the case in Austin.
“The difficulty was seeing my grades suffer a bit,” he said. “From each exam I would see I didn’t study enough on a certain topic or I didn’t concentrate enough.”
Cantu attended large classes with as many as 100 to 150 students. He said while many may get lost in a big class there are ways to find yourself within the community, sharing information with.
Now, he finds himself in a classroom of one in his room, applying recently learned studying skills in a challenging learning environment.
“For me personally, a lot of my classes are not discussion based, it is very hard coded stuff. It is more lecture-based, project style classes,” Cantu said.
That translates to weekly programming assignments that have proven to be the most time consuming. He said it has been slightly hindered with the switching to online learning but not as much as he might have expected. One area where he really feels the difference is working on his computer rather than one of the universities, with its better software and quicker computers. As far as projects, Zoom pays off as he is able to have online meetings with partners on projects. But it pales in comparison to campus and all the social experiences.
“I realize I thrive on human interaction, going to class and seeing people, talking to them about what we are doing and what is going on,” Cantu said. “Here at home, I don’t get to do that. I spend a lot of time working. I can work for more constant hours and what I have learned is I an push past my academic limits.”
Cantu is also focused on learning other things. Since Rosetta Stone is free for students, he is taking on the project of learning Mandarin. He has also started a garden during his free time to stay occupied.
Doucette spends his extra time working out in preparation of the upcoming season with his new team.
“It comes easy because that is what I like to do,” he said. “I have to slow down and give myself some rest.”
He also signed up for new online classes in the summer. Doucette plans on taking more business classes and a history class. The main goal is getting back to campus in a couple of months.
“The school says we will be back in July, that is when I report back,” he said. “I am just praying everything goes right. It has been too long.”
That does not mean Doucette walks away from the experience with nothing gained. He feels owning the responsibility of having to do the schoolwork has been a positive step in developing into the person he wants to be.
“It helped me out more like with the experience of becoming more of a man, more of an adult,” he said.
