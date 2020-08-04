A 40-year-old Baytown woman was fatally shot about 1:45 a.m. Monday during a home invasion in the 1600 block of Alabama Street.
Police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said four armed intruders entered the home and encountered two teenagers there. An altercation followed between the intruders and the teens, which awakened their parents.
