Baytown council approved a development agreement with Americus Holdings, LTD, and then voted unanimously to create the Chambers County Municipal Development District No. 3.
The creation of the 187.1135-acre MUD also entailed annexing an additional 36.17 acres of land into the district.
The Chambers County MUD No. 3 is located in the area of the Grand Parkway and Interstate 10. The area is in the City of Baytown’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Developer Andrew Schatte, Americus Holdings principal and founder, said his vision for the area was it would not become a development for a truck stop, storage unit, or a big warehouse project.
“This is a special piece of land that has great potential,” Schatte said. “We are excited about the activity going to the north, especially the Grand Parkway.”
Schatte thanked the city’s staff for their hard work on the project.
“They are professional, courteous, and work for the City of Baytown and work in your best interest and for the residents,” he said.
Schatte said they plan to place appropriate signage at the eastern entrance of the district.
The development totals 222 acres with 33 acres for commercial development, 22.2 acres of flex, and 127 acres of single-family units made up of about 532 lots. The minimized is size is 55-feet, and the depth is 120-feet.
Assistant City Manager Nick Woolery said council was approving a development agreement that includes components of a strategic partnership agreement that waives full purpose annexation if approved by the MUD by September 2020.
“It does include the water supply agreement and makes sure the city is in receipt of the sales tax within the boundaries of that MUD,” Woolery said. “It also lays out a plan for development. It lays out the density, the land use and development standards, plotting and subdivision design standards and development.”
Woolery said the agreement includes a requirement to install a public city water line to and through the property from Highway 99 and a four-lane boulevard. Woolery said this is the next phase of Old Needlepoint Road.
“It will be constructed in two phases,” Woolery said. “Phase 1 will happen when the first two sections of single-family happen on the northside. Phase 2 will happen when the two sections of single-family happen on the southside. One important feature of the agreement with the project being along Highway 99 and incorporating commercial elements is the installation of eight-foot fencing along the perimeter of all single-family lots, bordering Highway 99 and Old Needlepoint Road and any commercial or multi-family tracts.”
Woolery said uses outside single-family sections are limited, with grocery stores being at a minimum of 40,000 square-feet. In addition, the development will have Class A medical, Class A multi-family developments, retail, and a car wash.
For apartments, Woolery said in the agreement they are restricted to no more than 500 multi-family units.
Woolery said the Chambers County MUD No. 3 needed council’s consent before holding their Confirmation and Director Election on May 2. “The MUD was created by the state legislature back in 2019,” he said. “This election is to confirm the creation of the district and to elect permanent directors.”
