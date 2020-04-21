Over 170 ballots were cast during the first day of early voting in the Barbers Hill ISD and Mont Belvieu elections, exceeding the first day of last year’s election, district officials say.
Dr. Greg Poole, Barbers Hill ISD superintendent, was excited about the numbers.
“We had 174 ballots in person, which is 100 more than the first day of early voting during the last election,” Poole said.
Poole added there were a total of 292 absentee ballots. The COVID-19 pandemic has likely kept some voters away and they opted to use mail-in balloting instead.
“These numbers indicate that our citizens are not allowing this crisis to undermine their constitutional right to have their voices heard,” Poole said.
Although Gov. Greg Abbott gave school districts and municipalities the option of moving May 2 to November, Barbers Hill and City of Mont Belvieu officials decided to press on.
The city and school district took precautions and implemented safeguards to lessen the chances of voters contracting COVID-19, including having poll workers at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center wear protective masks and provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Some voters showed up wearing masks, but many did not.
“We have a monitor at the door to ensure no more than 10 are in the building at one time, and we have the markers on the floor spaced out 6 feet apart as well. We are so proud of the success of the first day,” Jami Navarre, Barbers Hill ISD spokeswoman, said.
Voters are deciding on a $277.5 million bond referendum that is designed to help address growth issues at the school district.
The bond includes funds for two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, along with additions to campuses to address enrollment. District-wide safety and security initiatives are also within the bond. The expansion of the Early Childhood Center is also in the bond, so the growth in pre-K and kindergarten students can be addressed existing elementary schools, both north and south.
Navarre gave some insight into the sequence of projects if the bond is approved.
“Breaking ground on Intermediate South and North campuses would be at the top of the list as well as adding onto current elementary schools,” she said.
There are also Barbers Hill ISD board positions on the ballot. Incumbent Clint Pipes is running against Brandie Ybarra, a sales associate at Texas Home Development, for the Position 4 seat. George Barrera, who has served on the board since 2002, is running unopposed.
Ballot choices also include the races for the City of Mont Belvieu. One of the city’s races pits incumbent Mayor Nick Dixon against challenger Kevin Yeager. Both men were on site at the center, trying to do some campaigning 100-feet or more from the actual voting location.
“I think we’ve had at least 100 come out here today,” Yeager said, in reference to the number of in-person voters.
Voters are also deciding a Mont Belvieu council race. Laurie Guidry and Mickey Bertrand are vying for the No. 2 post. Incumbent Ricky Shelton is not seeking re-election. Guidry is a new home sales consultant with Anglia Homes, while Bertrand is a former Barbers Hill ISD board member.
Early voting is occurring through April 28. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 28. All in-person voting is at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center, Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu.
Voting on election day (May 2) is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. also at the conference center.
