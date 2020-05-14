Graduation

Carlos Steele and Pablo Sanchez were just two of the Sterling High School seniors with special needs who received a graduation parade in front of their house. A total of 12 stops were planned over a two-day period that ended on Wednesday. The Sterling High School special education department helped organize the parade of cars that celebrated the big day. “ We thought the parade was wonderful and uplifting and our seniors really enjoyed it,” the boys’ foster mother Paulina Steele said. From left are, Steele, Sanchez and Steele’s former middle school aide Karen Bach.

