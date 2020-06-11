CIP presentation at Mont Belvieu council
A presentation for the Mont Belvieu Capital Improvement Projects Dashboard was given at council.
The CIP is a result of council direction to improve communication with residents about all of the projects that are going on within the city, said Brian Ligon, city spokesman.
“Our residents can see how many projects are currently under construction, total cost for those projects, and can see details about individual projects,” Ligon said. “By clicking on an individual project, residents will see the project’s location on a map, be able to see project details and renderings, read updates from the contractors, and see updated photos and videos of the project’s progress.”
Mont Belvieu residents can access the new CIP Construction Dashboard by visiting www.montbelvieu.net/cipdashboard.
McWilliams approved as Mayor Pro Tem
Councilman Joey McWilliams was voted by council to serve a one-year term as Mayor Pro Tem. McWilliams had served a one-year term previously as Mayor Pro Tem.
— Matt Hollis
