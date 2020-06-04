Remediating the hazardous materials from the San Jacinto River Waste Pits has complexities, but things are progressing despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to overseers of the project.
Jacquelyn Medcalf, Texas Health and Environment Alliance executive director, hosted another virtual town hall meeting for THEA members.
Medcalf said she is anxiously waiting for the Environmental Protection Agency to inform her if officials have received the 30% design report from the northern area of the Superfund site from responsible parties’ contractor, GHD.
“We are waiting on that, and I have not heard the agency has it,” she said. “That is something we are looking forward to so we can see what direction the agency thinks remediation is going to go.”
According to Medcalf, a
record of decision signed by former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt showed the waste pits measured 12- to 14-feet deep.
“But if you ask most of the community members, most did not believe that,” she said. “Come to find out in the pre-design investigation, the waste pits are over 24-feet deep in some areas. We now fully understand the extent of this contamination and how deep it has migrated over time. Now, we are looking at how this is mounting the complexity for remediation. Say you have 14-feet of river on one side and you have contaminated material that you are excavating out on the other side. What you wind up within that process is river water on one side of that cofferdam. And once you excavate that material within the cofferdam, it is hollow. You have to continue working until you get all of the last of the contamination down to 30 parts petroleum within that cofferdam. The complexity and the hydrostatic pressure, the wave action, trying to hold back 14-feet of water in the cofferdam and construction workers in there trying to get the rest of the material out of there.”
Medcalf said this is a safety issue not only for the workers but for the river.
“Now, we are getting to where we understand that the depth is twice as deep, not 12 or 14-feet deep of dead space on the inside once the material is removed,” she said. “We are looking at 24- or 25-feet.”
Medcalf said if THEA receives the report before next month’s town hall, the organization will host an emergency update and email and/or call members.
Medcalf also mentioned how some are complaining about barges still going up and down the San Jacinto River despite a U.S. Coast Guard’s stipulation that fleets could not operate on the waterways sundown to sun-up. This was put into place after some barges broke loose and damaged the Interstate-10 bridge during Tropical Storm Imelda last year.
“In recent weeks, I have received phone calls from community members, saying they hear barges cranking down the river going toward the interstate at 1 or 2 a.m.,” she said.
Medcalf said The Texas Department of Transportation put her in touch with chief of U.S. Coast Guard, who told her the original order had been amended since the bridge repairs are complete.
“Vessels can now travel under I-10 around the clock,” she said. “Part of the order that is still in place is the vessels cannot travel under the bridge unless it is one at a time. They cannot have two tugs or two vessels traveling under it at the same time and need a specific type of tie-up from the tugboat to the vessel the tugboat is navigating.”
Medcalf also addressed dredging in the San Jacinto River by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“During the pandemic, I received countless inquiries about this,” she said. “Once I looked into this, I found most of these activities did not have permits.”
Medcalf said some projects did have permits, but many did not.
“We are continuing to communicate with our agencies, but please continue to bring this to me,” she said. “We need to do the diligence to do this under a permit.”
