How to strategize, fund, and repair streets in Baytown was a topic of discussion at a recent Baytown council work session.
City Manager Rick Davis said the streets in Baytown have “hundreds of millions of dollars of needs.”
“And literally, there is a few million to plug those holes,” Davis said. “Our road needs are daunting, so we are trying to be as clever and scientific about how we do things.”
Assistant City Manager Nick Woolery said where the city has come from in the past five years on street maintenance in Baytown is significant.
“We’ve been looking at different, new, and innovative ways to get the best bang for our buck out of our street dollars,” Woolery said. “We really started to add some new techniques in the last five years to help us out.”
Woolery said the city performed a Pavement Condition Index study in 2015.
“And we are doing it again this year and every five years,” Woolery said.
Woolery said the city uses a program called Micropaper.
“It determines how we get the best bang for our buck,” Woolery said. “When is the right time to do certain maintenance techniques on your streets to preserve it as long as we can without reconstructing it.”
Woolery said there are huge challenges with Baytown streets. One is the high percentage of streets in Baytown paved with concrete.
“There are more limited techniques to preserving concrete,” he said. “We have deteriorating conditions on arterial roadways. North Main, Baker, Garth, and Rollingbrook are our four big ones. They are all aging, and it gets worse every year. How to handle that considering the cost to reconstruct all of those roadways is not feasible.”
Woolery said Hurricane Harvey impacted the roads in Baytown, causing water to seep into the street’s base.
“A number of streets that had water sitting on them for days on end,” he said. “We believe that had an impact.”
Woolery said Baytown has roughly 330 miles of roadway.
“Five years ago, this number was closer to 50/50 on concrete and asphalt,” Woolery said. “Every new road we do is going to be concrete, so those numbers have changed significantly in the last few years.”
Woolery also addressed the controversial roadwork happening on North Main. Councilman Chris Presley said he received multiple phone calls about the project, which was supposed to smooth out the road. Woolery noted what was happening on the road is called concrete pavement restoration.
“The PCI scores on North Main five years ago were in the poor category,” Woolery said. “We were on the edge where North Main is almost too far gone. It is not there yet, but it could be if we waited another five years from now or if it gets to the point where it becomes costly. This is why the technique made sense for North Main.”
Woolery said his team looked at data, including how some roads in California had its life extended by 17 years using this technique.
“We’ve been looking at an alternative for concrete streets for a number of years. We’ve put a lot of thinking into it. This is the last alternative for our concrete streets,” Woolery said. “With asphalt, you have a technique called overlay that preserves that life. We do not have that for concrete, and this is the type of project that does that.”
One major component of the North Main project, which is being done by Teamwork Construction Services, is prevention and delay, according to Woolery. Woolery said this will prevent water from getting into the street’s base long-term. He added this technique is an actual improvement of the concrete itself.
Fold up repairs, a dowel bar retrofit, cross-stitching, and diamond grinding are all on the list for North Main.
“The aesthetic looks like a patchwork now, but it will look much different once you do diamond grinding,” Woolery said.
Woolery said there are also a number of manholes on North Main with asphalt near them.
Presley said he would have been in favor of reconstructing North Main if given the option.
“We did not have the $66 million for the new police/fire headquarters, either,” Presley said. “And we found a way to get it. Who is to say we could not have to wrap new road construction into that economic development agreement? There are other options out there. We just cannot say the money is not there. In my opinion, it was a missed opportunity.
Presley reiterated he is happy overall with the Public Works department.
“But I can tell you I have poured a lot of concrete in my life and supervised a lot of concrete jobs in my lifetime,” he said. “If you think about it and get into the technical aspects, if we would have bid it out, it seems like there could’ve been less risk there, and it would’ve limited the chance of having a half of a million-dollar overage. We would’ve known what we are getting.”
Presley said he feels council should have reached out to citizens for feedback since they drive on the roads.
“I wish we would’ve talked about this months ago,” Presley said. “It is a new technique and never done before in Baytown. It might have been a better strategy to employ the technique over two or three blocks instead of several miles at millions of dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.