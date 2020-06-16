Rezonings mulled by council
Council considered two proposed rezoning of properties in Baytown. One was for 3.28 acres of land where a vehicle dealership wants to move there and be in line with the zoning. The unaddressed property is currently zoned as Single-Family Estate, and council approved it being rezoned to General Commercial.
Baytown Senior Planning Manager Nathan Dietrich said the property is going to be assembled with a larger piece of property located to the northeast. He added the rezoning also helps with overall retention on the site. A public hearing was held, but no one showed up to speak.
Another rezoning effort was undertaken by council involving 131 acres of land located along Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
City Manager Rick Davis said in anticipation of that road being widened by the county, it is necessary to rezone the property from Open Space/Recreation Zoning District to General Commercial.
“As I understand, it is in design right now,” Davis said. “It is steaming toward us. We need to prepare that corridor to be a major to become a major commercial corridor for the city. There are residential and business uses along the road. When we annexed the 131 acres, they received an automatic zoning of Open Space/Recreational. We are going to be proactive in rezoning these properties to General Commercial. There are residential uses still there. By doing this, we will create a number of non-conforming uses along the corridor.”
A public hearing was also held; no one showed up to speak.
Council also approved amending of text to the Unified Land Development Code to loosen restrictions used to impact non-conforming residential uses. A public hearing was held on this item, but no one spoke.
Council signs off on HUD, CDBG amendments
For the city to receive $400,000 in pandemic funds through a Community Development Block Grant, the City of Baytown is following a suggestion from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and amending its Citizen Participation Plan, the Consolidation Plan, and the Annual Action Plan.
Rick Davis, Baytown city manager, said this comes with the passage of the CARES Act.
“I have established a task force to track and apply for and secure federal and state money that has been appropriated for communities impacted by COVID-19,” Davis said. “HUD has communicated to us we need to change three plans as part of our Community Development Block Grant.”
Council approved the item after a public hearing in which no one spoke.
Council approves annexation
A second public hearing was held on the voluntary annexation of about 3 acres of land at 6610 Thompson Road. Council already approved a service agreement with Charles Caldwell concerning the property. No one spoke at the hearing. The property will most likely be rezoned to light industrial later on, according to City Manager Rick Davis.
