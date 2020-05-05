Like many private businesses, local government services are starting to reopen to the public after COVID-19 closures.
The common theme at this time is a preference to minimize face-to-face contact and continue using online and telephone contacts when possible while slowly adding limited face-to-face options.
Mont Belvieu, beginning May 4:
• City Hall—Utility billing windows are open. Public access beyond that requires medical screening
• City Parks—Open spaces remain open. Playgrounds, splash pad, skate park, benches, tables and other fixtures are still closed
• Eagle Pointe Golf Course—Open with strict social distancing requirements still in place
• The Grill at Eagle Pointe—Now open for dine-in at 25% occupancy. Remains open for take-out
• Police Department and Municipal Court lobby—Open to the public with social distancing practices. Municipal court staff available but not holding court.
• Animal Shelter—Adoption by appointment only. Animals can be previewed on the mbanimalshelter Facebook page.
• Still closed—Eagle Pointe Recreation Center, The Hilltop Senior Adult Center, Mont Belvieu Fire Department.
Baytown
The City of Baytown plans a phased re-opening. While plans are subject to change, the current expectation is, according to city staff plans:
Phase I, May 4-10
Offices remain closed to the public, but staff return. Public meetings continue to be open to the public electronically but not in person.
Phase 2, May 11-17
• City Hall will be accessible by appointment. Vital statistics documents may be picked up on a will-call or curbside basis by arrangement
• Utility Billing drive-thru open
• Resume limited in-person meetings by appointment.
Phase 3, May 18-31 (pending changes to state orders)
• City Hall still open by appointment only
• Will-call or curbside exchange of documents will extend to permits and some other services
• Planning and Zoning will resume meeting
• Complete plans for full re-opening of City Hall and Utility Billing by June 1.
