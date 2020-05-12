Chambers County is offering COVID-19 testing today by appointment for residents of Chambers County or the Bolivar Peninsula who have COVID-19 symptoms, or are first responders, medical personnel or senior citizens.
There is one site in Mont Belvieu and one in Winnie, both provided in partnership with the Texas Military Department, Emergency Medical Task Force and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
For screening and to make an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or go to txcovidtest.org.
Both sites will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Mont Belvieu location is at MercyGate Church, 9627 Eagle Drive, and the Winnie location is at Winnie-Stowell Park, 335 Park Street.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste or smell.
Case counts
Harris County Public Health reports there have been 8,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those 4,859 cases are active, 3,138 people have recovered and 179 people have died.
The county reports 90 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. There have been six cases in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, and 26 cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
In Chambers County there have been 50 confirmed cases. Of those, 40 people have recovered and one remains hospitalized. Most of the cases, 36, have been in the western part of the county that includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown. There have been no deaths.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports that 39,869 cases have been confirmed. Of those 1,525 people are hospitalized, about 17,056 cases are active and about 21,713 people have recovered. There have been 1,100 deaths reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.