 Lee College recently announced its 2020 Presidential Honors Day Honorees, a tradition at the College for the past 30 years. Presidential Honors Day distinguishes the top student in each academic and applied science discipline program at Lee College. Honorees are nominated by their instructors and, in cases when there are multiple nominations, voted on by the instructors in that division or program. Students can be nominated for exceptional grades and academic mastery in the classroom, as well as exhibiting high levels of integrity and perseverance in their educational pursuit.

During the celebration, honorees’ friends, families, and instructors come together to praise their triumphs and hard-earned victories from the past year. This year, however, among virtual classrooms and social distancing, the gatherings will be much smaller and will most likely include only people living under the same roof. Even still, the title remains one of the highest honors at the College. And that is a big reason to celebrate.

“These students have worked exceptionally hard to earn this honor, and our entire community could not be prouder of them,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College President. “Their achievements are a bright light in the midst of these uncertain times, and we are celebrating with them even if it is from afar. I hope they know how sincerely proud we are of them and all they have accomplished at Lee College. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for these honorees.”

To commemorate this distinction, all 2020 Honorees will receive a personalized letter of congratulations from President Villanueva, and a special certificate of achievement delivered to their home address.

 “These students have gone above and beyond in academic excellence, hard work, leadership, and influence in their classrooms and programs,” said Dr. Georgeann Ward, Honors Program Coordinator for Lee College. “For some students, Honors Day is the first time that they have had such recognition, and it opens up the possibilities they imagine for themselves.  Although we aren’t able to gather together for the formal celebration, I hope the students understand how proud Lee College is of them.”

Congratulations to the 2020 Lee College Presidential Honors Day Honorees: 

AshleyBlissAlcohol & Drug Abuse Counselors Program
BrittneyBomarComputer-Aided Drafting & Design
MichaelBondProcess Technology
KelbyBuchananVolleyball
JessicaBurrowsAnalytical Instrumentation
VictoriaBurwellTeacher Education
MarcoCardenasChemistry
Julio CesarChaconSafety Management
LeslyChavezSociology
ChristinaContrerasDevelopmental Math
John T.ElliottElectrical Technology
AdamFontenotMathematics STEM Pathway
AdannaFrazierMathematics Non-STEM Pathway
MelissaGillAlcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Program
Joey IsaacGuerreroComputer Maintenance Technology
AmyHalikChild Development
ScottHelmsKinesiology
NathanHowardApplied General Chemistry
Jesus RodriguezJaimeIndustrial Instrumentation
PamelaJohnsonEconomics
CynthiaJusticeHealth Information Technology
MelodyLandVocational Nursing
RyanLaraAmerican Studies
MelanieLealHistory
Monica ErinLilleySocial Work
MelissaMarFreshman Composition
JulioMartinezSpeech
Juan NevarezMartinezComputer & Graphics Technology
CristinaMcMillinAnatomy & Physiology
BryanMedinaPsychology
KarlynnMillerEnvironmental Sciences
AquilaMitchellHumanities
KarenMontemayorDrafting
DanielMullinsProcess Pipe Design
IzailahOrtunaPhilosophy
IzailahOrtunaAccounting Technology
RichardPerdomoInstrumentation Technology
DaniPerrySophomore Literature
ElizabethPowellTheater Arts
AvinashRambarranThe Human Condition
IsraelRoblesPhotography
DavidRodriguezWelding Inspection
AndreaRogersGovernment
ZuleymmaSaldanaAssociate Degree of Nursing
JeremySalinasManufacturing Engineering Technology
KeymaSanchezLearning Strategies
AshlynSchellerBusiness Administration
AldoSimentalDevelopmental English
LarissaSolisArt
MadisonSteadhamBusiness Management
Grace AnnStrouhalMusic-Piano
Grace AnnStrouhalMusic-Vocal
NicholasWashingtonMusic Instrumental

