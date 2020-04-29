Lee College recently announced its 2020 Presidential Honors Day Honorees, a tradition at the College for the past 30 years. Presidential Honors Day distinguishes the top student in each academic and applied science discipline program at Lee College. Honorees are nominated by their instructors and, in cases when there are multiple nominations, voted on by the instructors in that division or program. Students can be nominated for exceptional grades and academic mastery in the classroom, as well as exhibiting high levels of integrity and perseverance in their educational pursuit.
During the celebration, honorees’ friends, families, and instructors come together to praise their triumphs and hard-earned victories from the past year. This year, however, among virtual classrooms and social distancing, the gatherings will be much smaller and will most likely include only people living under the same roof. Even still, the title remains one of the highest honors at the College. And that is a big reason to celebrate.
“These students have worked exceptionally hard to earn this honor, and our entire community could not be prouder of them,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College President. “Their achievements are a bright light in the midst of these uncertain times, and we are celebrating with them even if it is from afar. I hope they know how sincerely proud we are of them and all they have accomplished at Lee College. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for these honorees.”
To commemorate this distinction, all 2020 Honorees will receive a personalized letter of congratulations from President Villanueva, and a special certificate of achievement delivered to their home address.
“These students have gone above and beyond in academic excellence, hard work, leadership, and influence in their classrooms and programs,” said Dr. Georgeann Ward, Honors Program Coordinator for Lee College. “For some students, Honors Day is the first time that they have had such recognition, and it opens up the possibilities they imagine for themselves. Although we aren’t able to gather together for the formal celebration, I hope the students understand how proud Lee College is of them.”
Congratulations to the 2020 Lee College Presidential Honors Day Honorees:
|Ashley
|Bliss
|Alcohol & Drug Abuse Counselors Program
|Brittney
|Bomar
|Computer-Aided Drafting & Design
|Michael
|Bond
|Process Technology
|Kelby
|Buchanan
|Volleyball
|Jessica
|Burrows
|Analytical Instrumentation
|Victoria
|Burwell
|Teacher Education
|Marco
|Cardenas
|Chemistry
|Julio Cesar
|Chacon
|Safety Management
|Lesly
|Chavez
|Sociology
|Christina
|Contreras
|Developmental Math
|John T.
|Elliott
|Electrical Technology
|Adam
|Fontenot
|Mathematics STEM Pathway
|Adanna
|Frazier
|Mathematics Non-STEM Pathway
|Melissa
|Gill
|Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Program
|Joey Isaac
|Guerrero
|Computer Maintenance Technology
|Amy
|Halik
|Child Development
|Scott
|Helms
|Kinesiology
|Nathan
|Howard
|Applied General Chemistry
|Jesus Rodriguez
|Jaime
|Industrial Instrumentation
|Pamela
|Johnson
|Economics
|Cynthia
|Justice
|Health Information Technology
|Melody
|Land
|Vocational Nursing
|Ryan
|Lara
|American Studies
|Melanie
|Leal
|History
|Monica Erin
|Lilley
|Social Work
|Melissa
|Mar
|Freshman Composition
|Julio
|Martinez
|Speech
|Juan Nevarez
|Martinez
|Computer & Graphics Technology
|Cristina
|McMillin
|Anatomy & Physiology
|Bryan
|Medina
|Psychology
|Karlynn
|Miller
|Environmental Sciences
|Aquila
|Mitchell
|Humanities
|Karen
|Montemayor
|Drafting
|Daniel
|Mullins
|Process Pipe Design
|Izailah
|Ortuna
|Philosophy
|Izailah
|Ortuna
|Accounting Technology
|Richard
|Perdomo
|Instrumentation Technology
|Dani
|Perry
|Sophomore Literature
|Elizabeth
|Powell
|Theater Arts
|Avinash
|Rambarran
|The Human Condition
|Israel
|Robles
|Photography
|David
|Rodriguez
|Welding Inspection
|Andrea
|Rogers
|Government
|Zuleymma
|Saldana
|Associate Degree of Nursing
|Jeremy
|Salinas
|Manufacturing Engineering Technology
|Keyma
|Sanchez
|Learning Strategies
|Ashlyn
|Scheller
|Business Administration
|Aldo
|Simental
|Developmental English
|Larissa
|Solis
|Art
|Madison
|Steadham
|Business Management
|Grace Ann
|Strouhal
|Music-Piano
|Grace Ann
|Strouhal
|Music-Vocal
|Nicholas
|Washington
|Music Instrumental
