One injured in shootout
A 47-year-old man was reportedly injured in a shootout between his girlfriend and her child’s father about 11:30 Saturday night in the 1200 block of Riggs Street.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the 47-year-old man and his girlfriend were attending a birthday party. While they were standing outside, the father of her son arrived in a Tahoe and took the son, leading to an argument between the three adults. During that argument, the child’s father pulled a gun on the woman and her boyfriend.
The 42-year-old father of the child then left in the Tahoe, but stopped a short distance down the road, got out of the vehicle and fired his weapon at the other two. The child’s mother pulled out her gun and returned fire.
While neither of shooters were hit, the 47-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound not thought to be life-threatening, Dorris said.
Car break-ins
Police responded about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the Villas of Rollingbrook in the 3700 block of Emmett Hutto Boulevard, where a car window had been broken out, but nothing apparently taken.
While there, officers found two other vehicles at the complex with shattered windows but nothing reported missing.
They also found two vehicles with windows shattered at the nearby Advenir at the Preserve Apartments in the 2100 block of West Baker Road. The owners of each of those vehicles reported a stolen handgun—one a .40 caliber and one a 9mm.
Theft interrupted
Someone reported three people trying to steal a truck at the Creekside Apartments in the 3100 block of Decker Drive about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
When police arrived, the three suspects fled on foot and were not caught. However, a witness identified the two vehicles they had arrived in and police found that both of them had been reported stolen in La Porte.
Burglaries
• Clothing and other items were reported stolen from a home in the 1500 block of Nolan Road early Saturday morning.
• About $5,000 worth of tools were reported stolen in the 300 block of West Baker Road Saturday night.
• Electronics were reported stolen from a car in the 400 block of West Pearce Avenue Saturday night.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 3700 block of Garth Road Sunday.
• More than $5,000 worth of fuel was reported stolen from a gas station in the 7700 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Pepper Mill Avenue Sunday.
• Someone tried to break into a business in the 3000 block of Massey Tompkins Road about 2:40 a.m. Monday.
Theft
• A truck was reported stolen in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 Friday afternoon.
• A car was reported stolen in the 1600 block of William Street Sunday.
