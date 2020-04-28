With the spring being essentially wiped out for local students – especially the senior class – sometimes you have to look for the occasional win.
That’s where the Chambers County Youth Livestock Show comes in.
The show has moved its annual event to an online auction set to start 8 a.m. Saturday and run through 7 p.m. Tuesday, May. 5.
Ryan Holzaepfel, Chambers County public information officer, said this is an attempt to give students something positive to remember during these COVID-19 pandemic times.
“There is a considerable amount of time and money invested by the students to raise these animals in anticipation of the live auction,” Holzaepfel said. “This is so the kids can redeem something from their hard work and effort. We are hoping this will be as good as live. There will be several hundred entries.
“Many of them are seniors and so this has been a disappointing situation for them – not having graduations in a lot of cases.”
The Virtual Livestock Auction is open to all Chambers County Youth who purchased market animals to exhibit at the auction.
Exhibitors are permitted to sell one item per division (i.e. one pen of rabbits, one pen of broilers, one lamb, etc.).
Projects will be available for purchase in all market livestock categories including, F-1 heifer, Chambers County steer, commercial steer, lamb, goat, turkey, broilers, rabbit and swine.
Those entries were then placed for the show.
The sale will prioritize senior exhibitors and be organized by division and exhibitor’s last name.
The hope is the event will help students through the coronavirus pandemic that currently has slowed things to a standstill, including the closing of schools with the exception of distance learning courses.
The minimum bid price for each animal will be set by CCYLSRR based on barn sale prices for F-1 heifer ($1,500), Chambers County steer ($1,500), lamb ($400), goat ($400), turkey ($100), broilers ($100), rabbit ($100) and swine ($500).
Buyers may choose between Goings Custom Meat Processing and Jackson’s Custom Slaughter for processing. Projects will be delivered to the packer of the buyer’s preference.
Bids and payment will be submitted online through stockshowauctions.com. Buyers may also donate add-ons to exhibitors who participate in the sale through the stockshowauctions.com platform.
All entries were to have a photo of the animal with a tag number visible along with a biography to be eligible for consideration.
The county feels confident that this process should go off with flying colors.
“There have been some other counties that have done this,” Holzaepfel said. “We have been told they have been successful and that is why we thought to implement it. We just encourage everyone to get on and participate to help the students. Considering the circumstances, we hope people will hear about it and take that extra step to get online and participate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.