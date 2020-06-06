When students have an urgent need, the Lee College community springs into action. That’s exactly what happened last month when the Lee College Foundation and Lee College Alliance donated more than $150,000 to the Lee Cares Emergency Fund to help provide emergency financial assistance and support for students.
“Now more than ever, the Lee College community is coming together in a big way to support our overall mission of student success,” said Lee College President, Dr. Lynda Villanueva. “For some students, these gifts will mean the difference between finishing their degree and dropping out. So many will be touched by the generosity of these two organizations, and we are grateful for their commitment to Lee College.”
Following a unanimous vote from its board of directors, the Lee College Foundation donated $150,000 to the Lee Cares Emergency Fund to support students with their basic needs such as childcare expense, food, housing and utility bills.
“For 52 years, the Lee College Foundation has been a leader in the Baytown community and a reliable source of support for the students of Lee College,” said Kerri Hurlbut, Lee College Donation and Scholarship coordinator. “The Lee College Foundation has once again gone above and beyond for the students of Lee College. During Hurricane Harvey, they quickly made the decision to attribute funds to help students recover from the disaster. Their response to the current COVID-19 crisis is no different.”
With the same spirit of giving, the Lee College Alliance (LCA) Association donated $1,500 to the Lee Cares Emergency Fund to help students struggling with the difficult decision between finishing their degree and making ends meet for their families. Membership dues from its 485 alumni and friends of the College make it possible for LCA to provide support to initiatives like Lee Cares.
“Lee College Alliance Alumni and Friends Association is not just an alumni organization. We are an association of friends and neighbors working to support Lee College,” said Scott Sheley, LCA Association president. “We are dedicated to the success of Lee College and its students. If there is a need, LCA is always ready to help.”
Each organization’s gift will be used in conjunction with federal CARES act funds and institutional funds to provide critical needs for Lee College students and their families. For more information about how you can donate to the Lee Cares Emergency Fund, go to http://www.lee.edu/coronavirus/lee-cares/donations/.
