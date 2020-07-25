Lee College Vice President for Finance and Administration Annette Ferguson presented a slimmed-down budget to regents Thursday night, about $4.4 million less than the first draft of the budget had been.
Ferguson said that based on current trends, enrollment is expected to be down about 20% for the fall semester compared to a year earlier. Also, she said that while community colleges have not yet had state funding decreased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, she built in the 5% reduction in state funding that other agencies have been hit with in case cuts come.
