The Municipal Development District has approved an agreement with the City of Baytown to fund a renovation project for the Citizen’s Bank building on Texas Avenue.
The interlocal agreement will fund a portion of the project for $113,775.
The old building, which once housed the Citizen’s Bank, sits next to the renovated Brunson Theater, now a tourist information center/business incubator. It has stood vacant for a number of years and has decayed. Preserving the building for the integrity of the Downtown Arts District is an initiative of the city’s Texas Avenue revival.
City officials also realized the Utility Billing Offices on Market Street are housed in an older building that is relatively small and lacks privacy for billing customers. The staff numbers have outgrown the building’s space resulting in cramped working conditions.
The plan is to renovate the existing Citizen’s Bank building and use a portion of it to house the city’s Utility Billing Division of the Finance Department.
The renovations include saving the exterior facade as well as adding a new roof. To ensure the structural integrity of the building, workers will develop new internal and external envelope construction. The new construction will also include a lobby area, customer station expansions, public and employee restrooms, management/supervisor offices, collections and billing specialist offices, a conference room, an employee break room, meter operations, technician offices and a meter testing area.
Councilman Chris Presley said he is very excited about the project. He thanked City Manager Rick Davis, Assistant City Managers Nick Woolery and Kevin Troller, and the city staff for tweaking the plan that he referred to as an “essential service.”
“It will succeed and not fail,” Presley said. “I am looking forward to it.”
Council will now take action on the agreement at a future meeting.
