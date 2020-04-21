The Baytown Sun
A partially dressed man reportedly entered several occupied apartments in the 300 block of Tri City Beach Road about 8 a.m. Saturday and said he had been stabbed.
At one apartment he was scared away when one of the occupants produced a handgun; at another the family dog ran him out.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the man had reportedly been hanging around a hotel in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive earlier in the morning, where he caused damage by pushing the air conditioner through the wall into a room.
He then broke through a fence into the neighboring apartment complex, where he entered apartments.
He then stripped his clothes off and took a swim before stealing a bicycle and making his way to the northeast part of the complex, where he again broke through the fence to enter the backyard of a residence on Charles Avenue.
He took a garden trowel he found in that backyard, Dorris said, and stabbed himself in the abdomen, causing a significant injury.
He then attacked a nearby parked vehicle, damaging it before breaking out a window at another home, causing significant lacerations before collapsing.
Two warrants have been filed for his arrest for burglary in relation to entering the apartments, Dorris said. The suspect is still in the hospital.
The same man had been arrested on a felony charge in Baytown less than 48 hours earlier and was released after posting a $15,000 bond.
Aggravated assaults
• A 39-year-old Baytown man identified as Daniel Baltrush was charged with a felony count of assault family violence-impeding breathing after he allegedly hit, bit and choked a woman about 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Marian Avenue.
Dorris said the victim was able to escape from the residence and get to a neighbor’s residence where she called the police.
Officers learned that Baltrush already had an outstanding warrant for assault family violence. He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and the new charge, Dorris said.
• Charges are pending against a man who reportedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend around the neck and pointed a gun at her about 9 p.m. Saturday after forcing his way into her apartment, apparently in an effort to get to their child.
While he made threats, he left without carrying them out, Dorris said.
Burglary
• Medical equipment, clothing and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive Saturday night.
Theft
• Property was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Santavy Street Sunday morning.
