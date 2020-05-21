Harris County Commissioners Court has appointed Chris Hollins as Harris County Clerk, replacing Diane Trautman after her resignation. Hollins’ term begins on June 1, and he will remain in office through 2020. An attorney and fourth-generation Harris County native, Hollins will be responsible for administering the July runoff contest and the general election in November.
“We are living in a challenging time,” Hollis said. “This November, our office will administer the most consequential election of our lifetime amid a global health pandemic. The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that Harris County residents can exercise that right safely, conveniently, and with the peace of mind that their vote will be counted.
“Our efforts start with the July runoff contest. I encourage Harris County residents to register to vote by the June 15 deadline. I also encourage you to make a plan to vote by mail (if eligible), during the early voting period, June 29 - July 10, or on Election Day, July 14. Please visit www.harrisvotes.com for more information.
