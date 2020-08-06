Baytown Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris identifies suspects in the murder of a Baytown woman during a press conference Wednesday. Charges have been filed against three people with interviews ongoing,
Baytown police have arrested three people connected to the Monday night home invasion robbery that left 40-year-old Margarita Villalon dead. One was charged with capital murder and the other two with aggravated robbery.
About 1:30 a.m. Monday police responded to the 1600 block of Alabama Street when residents reported that four men entered the home and began robbing two teenagers. During the robbery, the teens’ parents came out of their room and the mother was fatally shot.
