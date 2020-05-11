More than 1,000 new virus cases, 39 more deaths in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials on Sunday reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 39 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
A total of 38,869 confirmed cases and 1,088 deaths were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, an increase from 37,860 cases and 1,049 deaths reported on Saturday.
The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Barbershops and hair salons were allowed to start reopening in Texas on Friday. Last week, restaurants and retailers in the state were allowed to begin reopening with limited capacity.
