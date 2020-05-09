Trophy Barbershop has been one of Baytown’s staples for decades. COVID-19 shut its doors, like every other barbershop and salon in the state. Still, thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent declaration to Reopen Texas, the historic barbershop is open for business again.
Chris Roux, the shop’s owner, turned on the lights and opened the shop’s door bright and early at 8 a.m. Friday. And many customers were waiting in line when he did.
“People have been calling all day,” Roux said. “But it’s going good. Our parking lot has been full.”
Roux said his shop is following the social distancing rules to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
“We are going to wear masks. And we have the rules posted outside the door. We will have numbers so people can come in, grab a number and then wait in their car, and then we’ll come out with a dry erase board. And we’ll serve the number, so they know they are next,” Roux said.
Roux said every barber in his shop can have a client in their chair without disrupting the social distancing rules.
“We have a huge place, so if they sit every third chair, they’ll be six feet apart,” he said. “And sitting across from the actual chair, they will be more than six feet apart. As far as sanitation, we have all have hand sanitizer, and there is an alcohol base to the lather.”
Roux added hand soap is available at each station.
“They all have hand sanitizer and own sinks with hot and cold water, so we are good,” Roux said.
Being closed for weeks due to the virus pandemic has been burdensome on his barbers, Roux said.
“It’s been tough on them,” he said. “In my position, I had a decent amount put away, but six weeks with no work strains everybody. But as soon as we get going again, it’ll go back up.”
Roux said he was comfortable with Abbott’s decision to reopen the state.
“I feel good about it. I haven’t noticed anything around here. I know some that have come across (the virus), but it is few and far between,” Roux said. “We are not a hot spot. Our sanitation has always been above board. Each station is set, we have our own towels, own neck strips, and we practice what we’ve done since 1962, which is above and beyond what most shops even know. I have hired kids that have gone through schools and have licenses, and they have never seen a lather machine before.”
The customers were eager to see the barbershop, known for its array of taxidermied animal heads and deer antlers, open its doors again.
“I could not wait for them to reopen,” Pablo Acosta, a Baytown resident, said. “I bring my boy here all of the time. I’ve been coming here for years. It was hard when they were closed. They do real good work. But they have got everything. I am happy they are open again.”
Daniel Taylor, with the Spillway Fishing Club, was jubilant about the shop reopening.
“I‘ve been coming here for years,” Taylor said. “In my fishing group, we had a bet on who would get the first haircut. So, I actually took a vacation day to do this. We have been going around, looking crazy, so I’ll be glad to get a decent haircut.”
Taylor also feels Abbott did the right thing.
“Texas is ready to be open,” he said.
Also Friday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz got his hair cut at a Dallas salon that became a rallying cry for conservative protests against coronavirus lockdown orders in Texas after the owner refused to shut down and ultimately went to jail.
Cruz, who spent two weeks in self-isolation in March after saying he came into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, said he flew up from Houston to get his first haircut in three months at Salon à la Mode. He did so one day after its owner, Shelley Luther, walked out of jail after a court ordered her released.
Friday was the first day barbershops and hair salons could reopen in Texas.
Luther spent less than 48 hours behind bars after a Dallas judge sentenced her to a week in jail for defying Abbott’s emergency orders that did not allow hair salons to reopen yet. Abbott had said violators of his coronavirus orders could face up to 180 days in jail, but he rushed to Luther’s defense Thursday and stripped his order of jail as a possible punishment for flouting the virus restrictions.
Cruz called Luther’s punishment “ridiculous” but sidestepped questions about what might have been an appropriate penalty for her for violating an order. The judge only sent her to jail after she refused to apologize for disobeying the order and said she would continue to do so.
Abbott said that people who had “spent their life building up a business” should not be put behind bars. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Friday that Abbott’s actions were “hypocritical” for criticizing local officials who enforced the governor’s own order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.