The Pilot Club of Baytown appreciates police officers for all they do to protect citizens. Recently, Pilot Club members delivered cookies to the Baytown Police Department D.A.R.E. Officers located on Defee Street. From left are Cpl. Steve Ocanas, Pilot Club member Terry Presley, Assistant Chief Richard Whitaker, Officer Macla Aguilar, Sergeant John Butler and Pilot Club member Helen Gerlich.
