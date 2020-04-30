Construction manager named for fire station
Mont Belvieu City Manager named Arnold Construction the construction manager at risk for the new Fire Station 2 Monday night. The contract amount is $374,062.50.
Station 2 will be near the intersection of Perry Avenue and FM 1409, which is now under construction. It is intended to improve response times along Interstate 10.
The item passed with a 5-1 vote of the council. Mayor pro-tem Joey McWilliams abstained and Council member Danny Campbell voted against the motion.
Land rezoned to mixed use
Mont Belvieu council members approved rezoning 13.67 acres west of McLeod Park along Langston Drive from rural use to mixed use.
City spokesman Brian Ligon said the property will be used by Talke Trucking—the logistics contractor for the ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant—for a maintenance facility. It will not be used for storage for the company’s fleet, he said.
Ligon said the zoning passed with a 7-0 vote after a 4-0 recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
No action taken on food truck discussion
The Mont Belvieu City Council discussed the possibility of allowing food trucks in the Mont Belvieu City Park, but took no action.
Ligon said, “This was just up for discussion in regard to how the presence of food trucks/vendors during youth sporting could impact the funds raised through concession sales. Also, there was clarification of how this type of vendor will be handled at special events within our city parks as we move forward.”
