Baytown city offices are open for in-person visits by appointment this week, but residents are still encouraged to conduct business with the city online and by telephone whenever possible.
At City Hall, persons needing birth or death certificates may make arrangements by telephone or email, then come to City Hall to pick them up at an arranged time. A staff person will take the documents to the customers’ car.
The Building Services Division is accepting online permit applications for both residential and commercial projects. If an in-person meeting is required, it can be done by appointment. Contact Building Services at building@baytown.org or 281-420-6537.
Inspections are continuing for existing projects and can be scheduled at www.baytown.org/inspection. Code enforcement questions or reports can be emailed to code.enforcement@baytown.org.
City spokesman Mark Miller said utility payments can be made online, by phone or by drop box.
Sterling Municipal Library remains open for curbside book pickup. Reserve your books online or by calling the library, then come pick them up. Call from you car and a staff person will bring your books out.
Curbside pickup and phone services are available 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The phone number is 281-427-7331, extension 2.
Parks and Recreation offices are open by appointment during normal office hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
All programs are cancelled through the end of May, and the department is not accepting any new facility rentals until July.
