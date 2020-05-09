Making Mother’s Day special can be a challenge any year—but in a year when many of the usual options for going or doing something special are not available due to social distancing guidelines, it can be more of a challenge.
Two major considerations come up when thinking of Mother’s Day:
1. There’s a gift you don’t want to give mom. The COVID-19 virus is still out there and anyone of any age can be a carrier—and no one wants to give the virus to mom or grandma on her special day.
2. This will be a memorable Mother’s Day regardless of what you do, so don’t stress about what you can’t do. Time and presence (even virtual presence) are the most meaningful gifts.
If the mother you are celebrating is part of the household, she’s probably been getting a lot of “together” time already. Give her a break from stress and do something she enjoys.
• Consider having a nice meal in. Restaurants are always crowded on Mother’s Day. With the 25% capacity limit, getting a table may be more trouble than it’s worth. If someone in the house can cook, great. Otherwise, get something nice for takeout and serve it on real plates.
The Baytown area has a lot of great local restaurants; they and their employees need you!
• Get out of the house—gently. Rather than go someplace crowded, consider walking or biking or an outdoor activity if that’s what mom likes. Sunday is forecast to be a beautiful day.
• Watch something as a family and let mom choose. Beyond standard Netflix fare you can find a variety of plays, musicals and special performances online these days.
• Take a virtual trip. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Houston Zoo and the Houston Museum of Natural Science all have online exhibits—as do hundreds of other places around the world that you can visit without leaving your home.
• Do something together. Make a video. Play board games. Play cards. Put a puzzle together. Anything that gets you looking at each other and talking to each other is great for Mother’s Day.
If mom is distant, it can be more of a challenge, but you can still create some togetherness.
• Attend church with mom—even if you are both at home.
• Have a video conversation on Facebook or another app, or even share a meal together.
• Play online games.
• Order her a meal from a food delivery service where she lives.
• Visit in person from a distance. If health is a particular concern but mom lives nearby, visit with social distancing. You can talk from opposite sides of a window or across the yard.
