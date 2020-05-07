Gunshot injury
Two men got into an argument in the 5100 block of Maple Drive about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, during which one man pulled a gun on the other. The man being threatened was able wrestle the gun away from the other man and flee back to his own residence across the street.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the man who had been threatened retrieved a shotgun when he returned to his own home. He looked out and saw the man who had threatened him was running toward his residence. He fired the shotgun toward the approaching man and hit him in the groin area.
Dorris said the injuries were not life-threatening and the injured man was taken to a Houston hospital for treatment.
No charges were filed and the case is being referred to a Grand Jury, Dorris said.
Stuck in the mud
A vehicle owner fired several rounds at his own truck as thieves were driving away in it about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Humble Avenue.
Police found the truck abandoned and stuck in the mud in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive a short time later.
Burglaries
• Money, prescription sunglasses and a GPS were reported stolen from a vehicle at Bayland Park Tuesday morning.
• A Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of James Bowie Drive Monday night.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 1000 block of Birdsong Drive Tuesday.
Thefts
• A 2006 red Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license MVW348 was reported stolen in the 4900 block of Garth Road Tuesday afternoon. The pickup has a crew cab, 22-inch factory rims and tinted windows.
• A pressure washer was reported stolen from a business in the 7200 block of Garth Road Monday night.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 5400 block of Hazel Street about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2100 block of North Alexander Drive about midnight Tuesday night.
