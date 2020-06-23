Assault
A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend slapped her in the 700 block of Park Street about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, then took her phone and smashed it to the ground when she tried to call police.
She returned to her apartment and contacted police, who found the boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Joshua Arceneaux, walking in the complex, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
Arceneaux was charged with assault family violence, Dorris said.
Shots fired
• Several bullet holes were found in the side of a mobile home in the 1200 block of Elm Street, along with shell casings in the street, about 9:30 a.m. Friday. No one was injured
Dorris said it is not known when the shots were fired.
• A vehicle and the garage of a home in the 1400 block of Burbank were hit by gunfire about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
The resident said he was sitting in his garage when he heard the shots. Witnesses said the shots came from a brown pickup truck, possibly a Toyota, which then fled.
ATM theft attempt
An ATM in the 4200 block of Decker Drive was reported damaged Friday night by someone using a cutting torch to try to get into it. The machine was damaged but the would-be thieves did not get any money out of it.
Burglaries
• A musical instrument was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Lloyd Drive Friday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6900 block of Garth Road Friday.
• Outdoor equipment and other items were reported stolen from a storage facility in the 3900 block of Decker Drive about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Firearms and tools were reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Chandler Drive Friday night.
• Electronics and other items were reported stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Decker Drive over the weekend.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Peggy Avenue Sunday.
Thefts
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 100 block of Lazy Lane Thursday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of North 8th Street Thursday night.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 800 block of West Texas Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
• Clothing, medical equipment and other items were reported stolen in the 4300 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road Friday.
• A 26-foot cargo trailer was reported stolen in the 100 block of Red Bud Lane Friday.
• A theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Garth Road Thursday night.
• An attempted theft of a utility trailer was reported in the 2900 block of Massey Tompkins Road about 12:52 a.m. Saturday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3000 block of Ferry Road about 1 p.m. Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 10 block of Wilburn Drive Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.