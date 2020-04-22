The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District will close the J. J. Mayes Wildlife Trace at the Wallisville Lake Project on April 23 in order to improve the west non-overflow dam road to increase public safety.
“The road has been heavily damaged by numerous storms over the past few years and by the ever increasing number of visitors to the area,” said Eric Angle, Lead Ranger for the Wallisville Lake Project. “We are going to restore the road in order to provide a much-improved driving surface that will enhance the visitor experience to this beautiful habitat.”
Located west of the Trinity River, the J.J. Mayes Wildlife Trace consists of roads, trails, boardwalks and picnic facilities designed to allow nature observers to experience both marsh and river bank habitats. Both casual and experienced nature observers can find interesting things to explore at the Trace.
“We expect to complete construction of the J.J. Mayes Wildlife Trace in 90 days,” said Angle. “But unforeseen events could push that date further out. We’ll post updates as necessary.”
Located 40 miles east of downtown Houston at the Trinity River and Interstate 10, the primary purpose of the Wallisville Lake Project is to prevent intrusion of saltwater up the Trinity River in order to conserve fresh water and to protect the fresh water intakes of local municipalities, including the City of Houston. In addition to protecting the fresh water supply, the project supports navigation of commercial and recreational boats, serves as a water supply, is a favorite recreational destination among Houstonians and supports an array of fish and wildlife habitats.
For more information about the Wallisville Lake Project Office, call 409-389-2285 or visit the office’s site online at http://www.swg.usace.army.mil/Locations/WallisvilleLakeProjectOffice.aspx.
For more news and information, visit www.swg.usace.army.mil. Find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GalvestonDistrict or follow us on Twitter, www.twitter.com/USACEgalveston.
