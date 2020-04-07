State Rep. Briscoe Cain and his staff recently spoke with the Texas Workforce Commission about their response to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
The commission advised that they have done the following:
• Expanded call center hours. The new hours are 8-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-5 p.m. on Saturday. Additionally, TWC employees who do not work at a call center are being transitioned over to handle calls. They are also hiring additional staff and contracting out with third-party call centers.
• Updated their website (twc.texas.gov) to handle the increase in traffic. They have also added a red banner that links to COVID-19 information for employers, job seekers and child care.
• Employers who have been forced to lay off employees because of COVID-19 will not be penalized by the Texas Workforce Commission.
• The Texas Workforce Commission has temporarily waived the “waiting week” for unemployment benefits. They are also temporarily waiving the unemployment insurance work search requirements.
"If you run into issues while applying for unemployment insurance, please contact my office at Distrct128.Cain@House.Texas.Gov, and we will assist you,” Cain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.