A little more than a year after the body of 32-year-old Tera Rose Hoseck was found floating in the San Jacinto River in Channelview, the man accused of her murder is in the Harris County Jail facing a murder charge.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office filed the charge Friday against 32-year-old Christopher Odell Tate of Houston.
A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop Tate’s vehicle in the 3500 block of North Sam Houston Parkway when he fled. He crashed his truck, then ran into a nearby building under construction.
After a few hours he was found hiding in the building and arrested on the murder charge.
Jail records indicate he is facing a number of other charges as well, including evading arrest, injury to a child under 15 and assault of a family member.
After an earlier arrest for felon in possession of a firearm Dec. 28, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office asked that he not be allowed bail, but it was granted by a judge.
The murder charge dates back to April 15, 2019, when the Sheriff’s Office was called to the 17400 block of River Road in Channelview by someone who spotted a body in the water.
Hoseck’s body was recovered from the water and an autopsy showed she died from multiple stab wounds.
Tate is currently being held without bond.
