To comply with the social distancing guidelines and for the safety of our citizens and employees, Utility Billing operations reopened Monday, June 1 at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St., Tejas Room, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All customer service needs can be addressed and payments can be made at this location.
Social distancing and face coverings are required.
The Drive Thru window at the Utility Billing Office, 2505 Market Street, will also be open Monday – Friday, 8:00 – 3:00 p.m. for payments only.
The city continues to encourage customers to use the free payment options: online, pay by phone, dropbox and mail. We also have alternate payment locations at Wal-Mart, Kroger, Food Town, and Ace Cash Express.
Additionally, payment arrangements are available to customers with delinquent balances. Account-holders can request a payment arrangement in person, at ubservice@baytown.org, fax 281-420-6514 or phone 281-420-6515. All required documents and identification can be submitted in person, electronically at ubservice@baytown.org, via mail at P. O. Box 424, Baytown, Texas 77522, or night drop box at 2505 Market Street. Once arrangements are approved, payments must be made on or before the payment arrangement due date in person, by phone 1-844-219-7880, online, night drop, or alternate payment locations.
For more information, contact Finance Assistant Director Gina Guillory at 281-420-6533.
