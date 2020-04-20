Projections for San Jacinto Marketplace are on target despite the recent coronavirus and oil-induced fluctuations in the economy.
“Our position remains the same,” Alicia Jauregui, spokesperson for Baytown, said. “The City and Fidelis are working diligently on creating the best live, work, experiential destination at the San Jacinto Marketplace during this time of working remotely.
“There is tremendous interest from numerous national franchises to be here in Baytown at the new SJM and we have no doubt they will be. Stay tuned.”
The current anchor stores Macy’s and JCPenney are both closed at this time in response to the COVID-19 virus. As with many businesses, there have suffered during the pandemic financially. Macy’s was under a microscope when its CFO announced her resignation this week, putting a bigger spotlight on the company. Macy’s already had plans to shut down 125 stores and cut $1.5 billion in costs according to the Wall Street Journal.
City Manager Rick Davis did discuss the other anchor store in the March issue of Business View magazine, noting its future in Baytown is part of ongoing discussions.
“Since last year, we have one less anchor and another one – JCPenney – we don’t really know whether they’re going to be part of the picture,” he said. “But Sears is gone officially and their building is gone. JCPenney is negotiating, right now, with the developer to either build a new concept store or to exit the market, altogether.”
Davis went on to say that would leave Macy’s among the anchors.
Recruitment of secondary stores is taking place and has been successful. According to Jauregui who said the city does not anticipate the current economy having an impact on investment in the project. In regard to the timeline, 75 percent of the mall is demolished and expectations are solid for the next stage this year.
“Our timeline has not changed,” Jauregui said.
The original vision for Fidelis called for a 1 million-square-food outdoor retail center that “featured a prominent lifestyle area” for festivals and entertainment. Two to three acres of green space would function as the nucleus of the mall with fast casual and dine-in restaurants to complement the anticipated addition of office space.
The vision has evolved and Davis shared his thoughts in Business View. The city is working with Fidelis on a mixed-use idea, a live, work and play environment. It could include a Class-A office tower that would include entertainment components and restaurants. The focus is a village atmosphere with stresses walkability and offers connectivity.
Davis is expecting the project to take three years to build out with a completion in three to four years.
