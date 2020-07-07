R.J. Davidson, Baytown’s Chief Building Official, logs into the EnerGov system.This platform allows for the city’s permitting process to go completely online, including permit review and approval, real-time discussions of plan review, and inspections.
Big changes are happening in the City of Baytown Planning and Development Services Department. The department will be implementing Energov, a Tyler Technologies software solution. This platform allows for the city’s permitting process to go completely online, including permit review and approval, real-time discussions of plan review, and inspections.
This new system is part of the Planning and Development Department’s most recent measure in their initiative to streamline processes, improve customer service, and make it easier for citizens and contractors to work with the city. The new system will go live for internal testing in the first quarter of 2021. The permitting process has previously been refined to streamline commercial permits which take an average of 30 days, or less, for approval, and residential which takes 10 days or less.
