Four people were killed on a Chambers County road when one vehicle veered over into the other lane, colliding with another vehicle, investigators said.
The collision happened around 1:38 a.m. Sunday on Highway 124, near Fig Ridge Road just south of Winnie, law enforcement officials said.
Department of Public Safety troopers said the investigation’s early indications show a 20-year-old woman, who troopers identified as Kathy Torres Garza, was driving a GMC Suburban south on Highway 124, when a 2008 Honda Accord drifted across the centerline, colliding with her vehicle. Garza was wearing a seatbelt, said Sgt. Richard Standifer, DPS spokesman. She did not survive the impact.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Kaiden Vinson, 17. Also in the vehicle with him were 20-year-old Peyton Chapman, and 19-year-old William Taylor. All three were killed in the collision, and the investigation determined none were wearing
seatbelts, according to Standifer said.
Standifer said an investigation is still ongoing.
“They know what happened but are trying to determine if alcohol was involved,” Standifer said. “We won’t know until the toxicology report comes back. There was a lot of anti-freeze and oil and all that, so they didn’t smell anything. The best way to know is to sample their blood.”
Standifer added that it might take a few weeks to see what the toxicology report says.
