Small Town Branding Baytown, 4618 N. Main St., celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by Baytown Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. From left are Baytown Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and friends joined owner, Kristy Baumbach, as she cut the ribbon for Small Town Branding Baytown.
