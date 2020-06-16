Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients, setting a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days.
That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities urging residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks.
Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases, the most ever reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.
More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Harris County over the weekend, according to Harris County Public Health. As of Monday 17,282 cases had been confirmed, up from 16,188 as of Friday.
Also, another 13 people in the county died of the disease, with a total of 284 deaths in the county as of Monday, up from 271 through Friday.
Appearing in a segment on CNN Monday, Harris County Health executive director Umair Shah returned to a familiar theme, “It’s about what we do as a community to prevent our community from really getting overrun by this pandemic.”
He said hospitalizations in the county are continuing to increase.
Closer to home, the Harris County portion of the Baytown has now had 175 confirmed cases, up from 169 on Friday. Seven people have died.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, there have been 10 confirmed cases and one death through Monday—no change from Friday. The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 41 confirmed cases through Monday—one higher than Friday’s county. It has not had any deaths.
Chambers County has reported 117 cases through Monday, up from 104 on Friday. No Chambers County residents have died from the disease. Three people are hospitalized.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 89,108 cases, including 1,983 fatalities. That is up from 83,680 cases and 1,939 deaths as of Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
