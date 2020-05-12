Hit-and-run victim identified
Police have identified the man killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 146 Thursday as 49-year-old Eddie Blanchard of Cleveland.
The driver of the truck that hit Blanchard in the early morning accident cooperated with the investigation and no charges are expected.
Jewelry burglary
Police responding to an alarm just after midnight Saturday morning at Zale’s Jewelry in the 6300 block of Garth Road arrived in time to see a Toyota SUV speeding from the parking lot.
Some officers checked the building and confirmed that it had in fact been burglarized by someone sawing through burglar bars, others pursued the vehicle and stopped it in the 5000 block of Interstate 10.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said one of the two passengers in the vehicle tried to run but was quickly caught.
All three men in the vehicle were arrested and charged with burglary, he said. They were identified as 58-year-old Angelo Clark, 56-year-old Quinton Domino and 58-year-old Kelvin Washington, all of Houston.
Dorris said police found a bag containing more than 200 pieces of jewelry with a total value of more than $200,000, along with other items linking the suspects to the burglary.
ATV accident
A 24-year-old man and his 7-year-old son were injured in an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle in the 1600 block of Richardson about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Dorris said they were riding southbound when they reportedly hit a speed bump and went airborne, throwing both riders off.
The father was flown to a Houston hospital and the son taken to a hospital by ambulance. Both were in stable condition at last report, Dorris said.
Police are investigating to determine if charges will be filed.
Burglaries
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 1000 block of North Commerce Street Sunday morning.
• A man was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from a business in the 6400 block of Decker Drive about 2 p.m. Sunday.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Ammons Street Sunday.
• Tools were reported stolen from the back of a pickup in the 1800 block of Tri City Beach Road about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Thefts
• A red 2013 Kia Soul with Texas license MKK-237 was reported stolen in the 900 block of North Pruett Street Saturday night.
• Tools were reported stolen from a construction site in the 3400 block of South Business 146 Sunday morning.
• A credit card and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of West Adoue Avenue Sunday morning.
