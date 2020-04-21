Barbers Hill ISD voters have a $277.5 million bond and a contested board member race to decide.
This election has shaped up to be an interesting one considering the district and Mont Belvieu officials have chosen to hold the election now rather than move it to November as many other entities have done. Early voting began on Monday.
The bond referendum, if approved, will address district growth. Before the start of the school year, a 4% enrollment increase was predicted. However, the district ended up experiencing a 9.3% increase in enrollment with over 6,000 students.
The bond will fund two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, along with additions to campuses to address enrollment, as well as district-wide safety and security initiatives. Bond funds will also include the expansion of the Early Childhood Center to address growth in pre-K and kindergarten students. In addition, the funds will help expand existing elementary schools, both north and south.
Candidates in the Barbers Hill ISD election were asked to share their vision.
In the Position 4 race, incumbent Clint Pipes is seeking re-election. Pipes ran unopposed in 2019 after he replaced Chase Mitchell on the board.
“When I look ahead for our district, I see the challenge that lies in continuing to deal with growth. With that comes the construction of new schools, expansion of existing schools, improvements in safety and transportation. These issues are the reason for the current bond election that, once passed, will result in the immediate construction of two new intermediate campuses,” Pipes said.
Pipes, a 1987 graduate of Barbers Hill High School, said he intends to maintain Barbers Hill ISD’s reputation of being a place where students can receive a top-notch educational experience. “Our high standards are the reason for our growth, and I will continue to push our standards so we can continue to be the best in the state,” Pipes said.
Brandie Ybarra, a sales associate at Texas Home Development, is challenging Pipes for the Position 4 seat. This is her first time running for public office.
“I always been involved in civic clubs and someone said to me I should run for the school board and they need some change over there. So, I started looking into it,” Ybarra said.
Ybarra said overspending is one issue that prompted her to run.
“In my opinion, it is like what they just with the old kindergarten building,” she said. “They demolished a good $100 million building. I thought the kindergarten building could be used for something different and make it their administration building or revamped it or repurposed instead of demolishing it. It wasn’t that old of a building.”
Ybarra also said the district must address the overcrowding at the Early Childhood Center.
“There were three children on the playground that broke their legs because of overcrowding, and it only had three teachers to 100 students on the playground,” she said
Lunch shaming is another issue Ybarra, a single mother, said she intends to address if elected.
“What happens is kids would get to the front of the line, and their balance would be too low, and they would take the tray away, throw it away and make them get in a line for a sack lunch,” Ybarra said. “I understand they have to make a balance between giving free meals or not, but there should be a way to check their balance before they get into line, so this doesn’t happen, and food doesn’t get wasted. And that goes back to the wasting money.”
George Barrera, who has served on the board since 2002, is unopposed.
Early voting for the May 2 election is underway and ends on April 28. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and April 28. In-person voting is at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center, Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive in Mont Belvieu.
Voting on election day (May 2) is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. also at the conference center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.