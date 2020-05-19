The Baytown Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a man, identified in jail records as 26-year-old Juanmarkus Ardoin, on suspicious of arson.
Fire Department spokesman Assistant Chief Dana Dalbey said the fire department was called to 4601 Village Lane, an apartment complex, for a garbage bin fire at 2:11 a.m. Monday, then for a second garbage bin fire at 7:10 a.m.
Fire marshals on scene investigating were notified that a man had been spotted walking around the complex carrying a gas can.
Dalbey said they witnessed him set fire to an 18-wheeler, a fire they were able to put out with fire extinguishers from their vehicles.
Officers from the Fire Marshal’s Office took Ardoin into
custody about 7:40 a.m.
The Fire Marshal’s Office was able to link the suspect to two separate house fires in the Craigmont subdivision April 7 and April 20.
Dalbey said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted felony arson charges on the suspect.
Ardoin had previously been arrested about 11:20 Sunday morning after he was accused of breaking out windows of his mother’s house on Lantern Lane, according to Baytown police.
