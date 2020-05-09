Pirates Bay Water Park introduced its newest attraction Thursday, as city leaders and Parks and Recreation staff got to see the new NinjaCross challenge course and fitness system demonstrated.
The first of its kind in the United States, the course will give park guests a fun way to get some fitness exercise in as they navigate a course of six to eight obstacles, which will be changed out periodically.
Obstacles include underwater hoops to swim through, overhead hoops to swing from, a horizontal ladder to navigate and other climbing or swimming challenges.
City aquatics director Jenna Stevenson said the course is built on a retractable frame so that all obstacles can be lifted out of the water so the pool can be used for swim lessons outside of regular park hours.
The course is included in the admission price to the park and will be available during regular park hours.
Groups or fitness instructors who would like to use it can also rent the course outside of park hours without having to rent the whole park, she said.
Parks guests must be 48 inches tall to use the NinjaCross system.
Pirates Bay has not yet set an opening date for the 2020 season, and the state has not yet announced when water parks are allowed to open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.