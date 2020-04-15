Violation of state, county or city emergency orders in Mont Belvieu is now punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 per occurrence following action by the City Council Monday night.
In a brief meeting made public by way of online video, the council approved the law that provides a specific penalty for violating such order. While it listed current orders related to COVID-19 in a preamble, it applies to any “Executive Order, Disaster Declaration, Disaster Proclamation issued by the Texas Governor, County Judge, or Mont Belvieu acting Mayor in accordance with Chapter 418 of the Texas Government Code, as amended.”
Each violation, or each day a violation continues, constitutes a separate offense.
In addition to the fine, the ordinance allows the city to pursue other remedies such as abatement of nuisances, injunctive relief, administrative adjudication, and revocation of licenses or permits.
The only other action items at the meeting were a delay of a Centerpoint gas rate increase scheduled for May 4 and a change order for the Lakes of Champions Boulevard expansion project contract.
