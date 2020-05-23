The Baytown Optimist Club will have its youth football league again this year. All kids 7-9 years old (Junior Division) and 10-12 years old (Senior Division) are eligible. The league does not travel.
Because of the hardships from the coronavirus, the registration fee is cut in half to $60 per player. This covers insurance and team shirt. It would like to have back the teams from Barbers Hill and Highlands. A coaches meeting will be at the clubhouse, located at 1724 Market Street in Baytown, June 3 at 7 p.m.
If you wish to be part of this league and coach a team, please plan to attend this meeting. The league teaches the basics of football, using UIL rules.
The league has been in Baytown for over 60 years. Team moms are welcome to attend the coaches meetings.
The one pre-sign-up will be June 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the clubhouse. Full sign-ups will be August 9, 16 and 23 from 1-4 p.m. with the season starting Sept. 12.
For more information, contact Stan White at 281-628-6829 or Sherry White at 281-387-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.