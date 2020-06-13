MONT BELVIEU - It was a rally designed to increase awareness of racial inequality and injustice toward members of the black and other minority communities.
A group of approximately 30 got together to march down Eagle Drive between the City Park and Barbers Hill Middle School South to protest the deaths of black adults at the hands of white police officers across the country.
In conversation, many discussed what they felt were injustices that also occurring at Barbers Hill High School, which many in the group said they attended.
“This is perfect: We said we wanted to be peaceful and I am happy with the people who showed up,” Martha Atonal, one of the organizers, said. “They came and marched with us and shows the support. The kids here go to Barbers Hill and they deal with it. They are young people, but they experience it the most.
“There are a lot of older people here too and I am happy to see that.”
It was a rally led by members of various ethnic communities including those of black, Latino and Caucasian backgrounds. There was also a representation of young and older.
“We got to get a message across because we are losing black lives senselessly every day,” Richard Riley, who was marching with his wife and children, said. “The issue I know about that happened at Barbers Hill with the young man with the dreadlocks where they wouldn’t let him go to class, that’s a culture thing. Being a boy or girl, that’s culture. No one should have to tell him he can’t wear his hair like that.
“I believe that was a race issue.”
Gabe Guerrero, a third-generation Hispanic and Barbers Hill 2020 graduate, noted that the vast majority of Caucasians taking part in the rally.
“You should expect that at Barbers Hill,” Guerrero said. “It wasn’t just black people too, like Latinos like me. It was a mix and that’s why it was beautiful. We had a controversy at Barbers Hill and whether it is or not our entire town was labeled racist because of the school board policies. The hair issue with Deandre Arnold was a scar on Barbers Hill and there was nothing we can do, so that’s why we are here.”
Arnold was suspended from school for wearing cultural dreadlocks that went against a school policy for hair length that had not been consistently or strictly enforced until the new semester began in January.
“It’s not just a problem at Barbers Hill, it’s a problem in the entire United States,” Guerrero said. “We will see here at the next election if anything changes and we will see if what happens here goes hand-in-hand or it’s just following the rules. If (Arnold’s suspension) was apolitical and outside of racism and within the rules, then it is right what happened to Deandre. But if it leads to racism, then perhaps Barbers Hill did something wrong. This small little group proves that: Some people in Barbers Hill want that change.”
Victoria Rougeau, an upcoming senior and black student at Barbers Hill said she has been a victim of some unfortunate dealings with some white classmates and says the district didn’t do much to help her against those actions.
But she won’t give up on Mont Belvieu.
“I am here to raise my voice against racism in the system,” Rougeau said. “I want that out there that we are out here trying. We are people who still love the community and doing this will support the whole community. Not everyone is racist.
“Most definitely a lot is cultural ignorance. There is always going to be hate, but with God or Jesus in your life you are spreading that positivity that he would want.”
No requests for a response by members of the Barbers Hill ISD administration were answered at press time.
It was noted immediately, the increased presence of local police and sheriff’s cars as almost seven dozen passes along Eagle Road were counted during the 90-minute journey.
“The Mont Belvieu Police Department and other partner agencies weren’t sure how large today’s event would be,” Brian Ligon, Communications and Marketing Director for Mont Belvieu, said. “Therefore, they wanted to be sure there was adequate staffing to ensure everyone’s safety during today’s event. In monitoring the discussions on social media Thursday, it seems that the public appreciated the increased law enforcement presence.”
The only incident of any kind was a car that made two passes to heckle the group in defiance of their message, but nothing transpired.
